AMMAN — Director of the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) Raed Khattab on Thursday said that the Kingdom is forecast to begin experiencing a heatwave as of Friday.

Khattab expected the heatwave to persist through the second week of the month, ending around August 14, due to the influence of a very hot air mass from the Arabian Peninsula, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He noted that temperatures will be “notably” higher than average by about 6°C to 7°C. In Amman, the temperature on Friday is expected to reach 40°C, peaking at 41°C on Saturday, before slightly dropping back to 40°C on Sunday.

According to the JMD, most areas will experience hot and dry conditions, while the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will see “extremely” hot weather.

The heatwave is expected to persist through Saturday, with a slight further increase in temperatures.

Weather conditions will be hot even over the highlands, and very hot in other regions of the Kingdom.

On Sunday, the hot and dry conditions will continue, with dusty and hot weather in most areas, and extreme heat in the Badia, Jordan Valley, Dead Sea and Aqaba.

From Monday through Thursday, high temperatures in Amman are forecast to hover around 39°C, with the heatwave continuing.

Temperatures are expected to begin gradually returning to seasonal averages starting the third week of August.

JMD launched the “Protect yourself from the heat” campaign, in an effort to raise public awareness on the safe way to deal with heatwaves that affect the Kingdom in summer.

In a statement on Thursday, it called on media outlets to support the campaign and help raise awareness and give advice to the widest portion of the public, to ensure their safety during periods that witness a rise in temperature, Petra added.

