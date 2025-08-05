AMMAN — A heatwave is expected to affect the Kingdom starting on Friday and will persist for several days, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) forecast on Monday.

In a statement, Director of the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) Raed Al Khatab said that such heatwaves are typical for this time of year, particularly during August, which is historically the hottest month of the year based on records from Jordan's climate bank.

Khatab predicted that maximum temperatures in Amman will range between 39°C and 41°C depending on the area, while temperatures in the Jordan Valley, Badia and Aqaba may exceed 40°C.

The heatwave is attributed to the influx of a hot air mass from the Arabian Peninsula, a common phenomenon in July and August, compounded by the seasonal thermal low, he said.

According to meteorological records, the highest temperature ever recorded in Amman was 43.7°C on August 13, 2023, during a 13-day heatwave, the longest ever recorded in Jordan’s climate history.

Khatab advised the public to avoid direct exposure to sunlight during peak hours (11am to 4 pm), stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and fluids, avoid caffeinated beverages, wear light, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing.

He also called for using protective hats when outdoors, and never leaving children or elderly individuals inside closed vehicles, even for short periods.

Data from the JMD show that Jordan experienced multiple weather patterns during July 2025, resulting in above-average temperatures during certain periods. The month ranked as the fifth hottest July in the past decade.

In a separate statement, Khatab noted that the most significant weather pattern affecting the Kingdom included the extension of heat spells during the periods of July 1–9, 13–20, and 28–31, which brought typical summer conditions and temperatures around or slightly below average.

Jordan was also impacted by a surface thermal low during the periods of July 11–12 and 22–27, with a weaker influence on July 10 and 21.

These systems caused temperature increases ranging from 1.6°C to 4.5°C above seasonal averages during those intervals.

