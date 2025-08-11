AMMAN – Jordan remains in the grip of an intense heatwave, with scorching temperatures forecast to persist across most regions through Wednesday.

According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), Sunday’s weather will remain hot over the high mountainous areas and extremely hot elsewhere.

Medium to high-altitude clouds are expected to appear throughout the day, with a chance of brief, scattered showers in the southern and eastern parts of the Kingdom, possibly accompanied by thunder. Winds will be moderate from the northeast to northwest, occasionally picking up speed and stirring dust, particularly in desert regions, JMD said.

The heatwave is expected to continue through Wednesday, with similar conditions prevailing, hot over high terrain and extremely hot in other areas. Light, localised showers may fall briefly in isolated parts of the south and east.

Temperatures forecast: in East Amman: 41°C / 26°C, west Amman: 39°C / 24°C, northern highlands: 37°C / 26°C, Sharah Highlands: 38°C / 24°C, desert regions: 43°C / 28°C, plains: 40°C / 25°C, northern Jordan Valley: 42°C / 28°C, southern Jordan Valley: 42°C / 32°C, Dead Sea: 42°C / 31°C and Aqaba: 43°C / 31°C.

