AMMAN — The Public Security Directorate (PSD) urged caution in light of expected unstable weather conditions across the Kingdom.

PSD called on the public to avoid valley banks and areas prone to flash floods, particularly in the southern and eastern regions.

In a statement, the directorate urged drivers and pedestrians to exercise caution, avoid crossing water accumulations, and refrain from taking risks by attempting to traverse them on foot or by vehicle.

It also reminded the public to follow safety measures when using heating devices, ensuring they are not left on while sleeping and that adequate ventilation is provided at home and to contact the unified emergency number, 911, in case of emergency.

The Kingdom will be affected on Saturday by unstable weather, with slightly warm conditions prevailing across most regions and clouds appearing at various altitudes.

Intermittent showers are expected in some areas throughout the day.

According to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD), cloud cover will increase during the evening and night hours, bringing showers to several parts of the Kingdom.

Rain may become heavy at times and be accompanied by thunderstorms and hail, leading to flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas, including the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, JMD said.

The JMD warned of flash floods in valleys and lowlands, thunderstorms and hail, reduced visibility due to dust, especially in the eastern and southern Badia, and occasional near-zero visibility on desert roads, in addition to strong wind gusts.

On Sunday, temperatures will drop significantly, and the weather will be relatively cold in most areas and partly cloudy to cloudy at times.

Scattered showers are expected in parts of southern and eastern Jordan, and in limited northern areas. Rain chances will gradually weaken by evening and night. Winds will be westerly and moderate, picking up at times.

Monday’s weather will be relatively cold, especially over the highlands, and mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba.

