AMMAN – Jordan experienced record-breaking temperatures during August, with the mercury reaching an unprecedented 49.6°C at King Hussein International Airport in Aqaba, according to data released by the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

While much of August brought typical to moderately warm summer weather across most parts of the Kingdom, particularly during the periods of August 1–6 and 16–31, conditions were notably hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba due to the influence of a persistent high-pressure system.

However, between August 7 and 15, the Kingdom was gripped by an intense heatwave, driven by a very hot air mass and a surface thermal low. This period marked what JMD described as the most extreme heatwave ever recorded in Jordan’s climate history.

“Daytime temperatures exceeded their seasonal averages by 6 to 12 degrees Celsius for seven consecutive days, while nights remained uncomfortably warm,” it said.

Adding to the unusual conditions, the country experienced atmospheric instability between August 10 and 13, which brought scattered and occasionally heavy rain showers to southern and eastern regions. These were accompanied by thunderstorms and led to flash flooding in several valleys and low-lying areas.

The heatwave shattered temperature records at several meteorological stations. In addition to the 49.6°C recorded in Aqaba on August 13, temperatures reached 47.5°C in South Azraq on August 10, 45.2°C in Zarqa on August 13, and 44.6°C at Queen Alia International Airport on the same day. Unusually high minimum temperatures were also documented, including 35.5°C in Ghor Al Safi, 35.0°C at King Hussein International Airport, 32.0°C in Zarqa, and 31.8°C at Amman Civil Airport.

JMD emphasised that the mid-August heatwave stands out as a major anomaly in the Kingdom’s climate records, highlighting the increasing frequency and intensity of extreme weather events in the region.

