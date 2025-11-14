AMMAN – Temperatures are set to fall again on Friday as the Kingdom experiences generally unstable weather, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) reported on Thursday.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with scattered showers expected, particularly in western areas.

Some rainfall may be heavy, accompanied by thunder and occasional hail. Westerly winds will be moderate to brisk, with occasional strong gusts raising dust, especially in desert regions.

On Saturday, the unstable conditions will persist, with temperatures continuing to decline.

Cool weather is expected across most regions, with occasional rain in the north and central areas, possibly extending to parts of the east and southwest. Winds will range from west to southwest, occasionally strong and dusty in desert areas.

By Sunday, temperatures will rise slightly, with generally cool and partly cloudy conditions. Light showers may occur in northern and central regions, but rainfall is expected to taper off by evening as the weather gradually stabilises.

Temperatures on Friday in Amman will range between a high of 17°C and a low of 10°C, while in Aqaba between a high of 26°C and a low of 16°C.

