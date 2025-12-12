AMMAN — A deepening weather system continued to affect the Kingdom on Thursday, pushing temperatures further down and bringing widespread cold, cloudy conditions with intermittent rainfall.

The Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) warned that several regions may experience heavy downpours, thunderstorms and hail, increasing the risk of flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas, including the Jordan Valley and the Dead Sea. Moderate south-westerly winds are expected to strengthen at intervals, stirring dust in the Badia.

The department also cautioned that visibility may be reduced due to fog and low clouds over mountainous areas and parts of the plains, as well as dust-related drops in visibility in the Badia.

Cold and partly cloudy to overcast conditions are expected to persist on Friday, with showers forecast mainly in the west of the Kingdom and in limited parts of the east. Brief heavy rainfall is possible in western and central regions during the early morning. Rain chances will gradually diminish by evening, accompanied by moderate westerly winds that may become active at times.

Temperatures will rise slightly on Saturday, though conditions will remain cold across most regions and mild in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Low clouds are expected, along with the possibility of light, scattered morning showers. North-westerly winds will be moderate to occasionally brisk.

A further modest rise in temperatures is expected on Sunday, with relatively cold conditions across most areas and mild weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba under partly cloudy skies and moderate easterly winds.

On Thursday, temperatures in East Amman ranged between 11°C and 9°C, and in West Amman between 9°C and 7°C. The northern Jordan Valley recorded 20°C to 13°C, the southern valley 23°C to 14°C, the Dead Sea 22°C to 13°C, and Aqaba 22°C to 13°C.

On Friday, temperatures in Amman are expected to range between 10°C and 7°C, while Aqaba will see milder conditions, with highs of 22°C and lows of 12°C.

The Public Security Directorate (PSD) renewed its call for maximum caution, urging the public to avoid valleys, flood-prone areas and low-lying zones as water levels continue to rise. Motorists were advised to drive carefully on rain-soaked roads and to avoid attempting to cross water accumulations, whether on foot or in vehicles.

The PSD also stressed the importance of safe heating practices, advising residents not to refuel heaters while they are operating, not to leave them running during sleep, and to ensure proper indoor ventilation. It added that visibility may deteriorate due to dust in the Badia and fog over highlands and plains.

The directorate confirmed that its operations rooms remain fully prepared to respond to emergencies via the unified hotline (911).

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply said it has taken measures to ensure the uninterrupted operation of bakeries, continued market monitoring and the steady functioning of fuel stations and gas distribution networks amid the prevailing weather.

Ministry spokesperson Yanal Barmawi said additional quantities of wheat had been supplied to mills to maintain adequate flour stocks for bakeries. He confirmed that bakeries across the Kingdom continue to operate normally and are meeting citizens’ needs for bread and related products.

The ministry continues to receive consumer complaints through its hotlines and WhatsApp numbers: 065629045, 065661176 and 0797527832, he added.

