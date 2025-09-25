AMMAN — Temperatures are expected to decline further on Thursday as the Kingdom comes under unstable and mild weather conditions, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) said on Wednesday.

Clouds at various altitudes are forecast across most regions, with a chance of scattered showers in northern, central, and parts of eastern Jordan.

Winds will be north-westerly and active at times, raising dust in desert areas.

A slight rise in temperatures is expected on Friday, bringing autumn-like and pleasant conditions to most areas, while the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba will remain relatively hot, the JMD said.

Winds will stay north-westerly, moderate to occasionally active, stirring dust in desert regions.

Another slight increase in temperatures is forecast for Saturday, with mild autumn-like weather across much of the Kingdom and hot conditions persisting in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba.

Winds will shift from south-westerly to north-westerly and remain moderate in speed.

Daytime temperatures on Thursday will range between a high of 25℃ and a low of 15℃ at night in Amman, and a high of 34℃ and a low of 14℃ at night in Aqaba, according to the JMD.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

