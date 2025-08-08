The Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NiHSA), on Thursday, raised the alarm over possible flood across 198 local government areas in 30 states of the country.

Top among the states that the agency warned may witness flood were Lagos, Rivers, Delta, Niger, Ogun, Adamawa, among others.

NiHSA, on its X handle @nihsa_ng, said some of the states are at very high risk, while some others are at high level risk of witnessing flood.

The flood alert added that no fewer than 832 communities may be affected by the impending flood, with many human activities expected to be disrupted while it lasts.

The alert also listed other states to be affected as Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Cross River, Ebonyi, Edo, the Federal Capital Territory, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Ondo, Plateau, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba, Yobe, and Zamfara.

According to the agency, states categorised as very high-risk are Lagos, Ogun, Niger, Gombe, Adamawa, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Borno, Delta, Yobe, Kebbi, Kogi, Rivers, and Zamfara.

It also categorised Plateau, Ondo, Nasarawa, Akwa-Ibom, Taraba, Anambra, Cross-River, Ebonyi, Edo, FCT, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kwara and Sokoto as high to moderate risk.

NiHSA noted that the flood would have the capacity to disrupt over 100 transportation routes across the identified 198 local government areas.

It, however, advised emergency management stakeholders to be on the lookout for the response protocols.

The agency also asked the communities at risk to put in place evacuation plans ahead of the flood to avoid untoward disaster.

Apart from this, the NiHSA also told stakeholders to monitor flood notifications from its flood dashboards and other social media handles.

It will be recalled that National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) had earlier in the week said that the country had lost at least 191 people to floods that were witnessed in some parts of the country in 2025 alone.

From the casualties recorded so far, Niger State recorded the highest death rate of 163 persons, followed by Adamawa with 26 deaths, while one person died each in Gombe and Borno States, respectively.

The details of the affected persons as indicated in NEMA 2025 flood dashboard showed that 48,056 were displaced, while 94 people were declared missing.

The statistics further indicate that 239 persons sustained various degrees of injuries, 9,499 houses were affected, while 9,450 farmlands were destroyed across the 20 States.

Among those severely impacted were 60,071 children, 41,539 women, 27,121 men, 5,704 elderly, and 1,874 disabled persons.

