The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned of dust haze across the country from Thursday to Saturday, with varying levels of visibility.

In its weather outlook released on Wednesday, NiMet predicted slight dust haze throughout the forecast period in the northern and North Central regions, ensuring good visibility. The agency also anticipated moderate dust haze in the southern parts of Nigeria, with visibility expected to range between 2km to 5km.

“The northern region will experience slight dust haze on Thursday, with good visibility throughout the forecast period,” NiMet stated. It further confirmed that the North Central states would also be under slight dust haze with clear visibility.

Meanwhile, moderate dust haze is expected in the southern regions throughout the forecast period, with reduced visibility. Early morning fog or mist is anticipated along the coastal areas, followed by slight dust haze in the afternoon and evening.

On Friday, NiMet forecasts moderate dust haze in the northern and North Central regions, with visibility reduced to between 2km to 5km. Coastal areas are expected to experience early morning fog or mist, transitioning to slight dust haze later in the day.

The agency warned that dust particles would remain suspended in the air, urging the public to take necessary precautions. “Individuals with respiratory conditions such as asthma should be particularly cautious,” NiMet advised.

Airline operators were also advised to consult airport-specific weather reports for effective flight planning. NiMet encouraged residents to stay informed through weather updates to safeguard their health and safety.

