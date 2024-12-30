The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze across the country from Monday to Wednesday.

NiMet’s weather outlook released on Sunday in Abuja predicted moderate dust haze on Monday in the northern region with a visibility range of 2 km to 5 km.

It forecast localised visibility of less than or equal to 1 km throughout the forecast period.

“The North Central states are expected to experience moderate dust haze with a visibility range of 2 km to 5 km and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1 km during the forecast period.”

NiMet anticipated early morning mist or fog in the southern parts of the country, with moderate dust haze and a visibility range of 2 km to 5 km during the forecast period.

“For Tuesday, in the northern region, thick dust haze is expected throughout the forecast period. The North Central region should be in moderate dust haze with a visibility range of 1 km to 3 km throughout the forecast period.”

“In the southern parts of the country, early morning mist or fog is anticipated over the coastal cities, while moderate dust haze with a visibility range of 1 km to 3 km is expected during the forecast period.”

According to NiMet, thick dust haze is expected throughout the forecast period in the northern region on Wednesday.

“North Central should be in thick dust haze during the forecast period.”

“In the southern parts of the country, early morning mist or fog is anticipated over the coastal cities, while moderate dust haze with a visibility range of 1 km to 3 km is expected throughout the forecast period.”

“Dust particles are in suspension; the public should take necessary precautions. People with asthmatic health conditions and other respiratory issues should be cautious of the present weather condition.”

It urged the public to adhere to safety advisories issued by relevant authorities and airline operators to get airport-specific weather reports (flight documentation) from NiMet for effective planning in their operations.

“Residents are advised to stay informed through weather updates from NiMet. Visit our website at www.nimet.gov.ng,” it said.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

