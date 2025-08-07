SHARJAH - The Emirates Cricket Board has finished making all the arrangements for a series of international cricket matches featuring the UAE, Pakistan, and Afghanistan.

These matches will take place from 29th August to 7th September at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

This tournament is an opportunity for these teams to prepare for the upcoming Asian Cup, which the UAE will host in September 2025. The event will include some of the best cricket teams from Asia, helping the participating teams gain valuable experience and improve their skills and fitness for the competition ahead.

The upcoming Asian Cup is expected to draw a huge crowd, both at the stadiums and through live broadcasts on sports channels, thanks to the popularity of football across Asia.

One of the most thrilling parts of the tournament is the traditional rivalry between India and Pakistan. Meanwhile, the UAE is looking to perform well and compete with some of the best teams in Asia, building on its recent improvements in the sport.