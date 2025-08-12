AMMAN — Deir Alla station recorded on Monday the highest temperature in the Kingdom at 46.2°C, followed by Al Baqoura at 45.8°C, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

Southern Al Azraq recorded 44.5°C, followed by Wadi Al Rayyan, Zarqa, and Al Jafr at 44°C, then Aqaba at 43.9°C, the JMD said as reported by Al Mamlaka TV.

Wadi Al Dhuleil recorded 43.4°C, Al Safawi 43°C, and Queen Alia International Airport 42.5°C.

Meanwhile, Spokesperson for the Jordan Electric Power Company Mohammed Maharmeh stressed that enhancing the company’s readiness does not eliminate the possibility of power outages due to increased loads during the current heatwave.

He noted that the company’s teams work to respond “swiftly and address malfunctions as soon as they occur,” Al Mamlaka TV added.

Maharmeh added that the heatwave has increased electricity loads due to rising demand and consumption, noting that outage management over the past few days was handled “smoothly”, ensuring the quickest possible restoration of power.

The average repair and restoration time was only one hour, according to Maharmeh.

The spokesperson pointed out that power outages under these conditions are normal due to the sharp rise in temperatures and high consumption, stressing the importance of rationalising consumption by citizens.

Maharmeh urged electric vehicle owners to charge their cars after midnight to reduce pressure on the grid during peak hours.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

