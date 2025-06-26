PHOTO
Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hesitant, dollar slides on Trump's attack on Powell
* Oil rises as draw in US crude stocks signals firm demand
* PRECIOUS-Gold rises as weaker dollar, Trump's Powell criticism fuel uncertainty
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets gain on Iran-Israel truce
* Trump says US to hold nuclear talks with Iran next week
* COLUMN-Israel-Iran war highlights Mideast's declining influence on oil prices: Bousso
* ANALYSIS-Investors shore up defences against another August market rout
* NATO's Rutte likens Trump to a 'daddy' in Israel-Iran conflict
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
* ADQ in talks to buy stake in Limagrain's vegetable seeds business
* Borouge To Develop AI-Powered Autonomous UAE Operations
QATAR
* Qatar Airways passengers on diverted flights all put on new flights within 24 hours, CEO says
* QIA launches $200 million fund with Fiera Capital to boost investment in Qatari stocks
IRAN
* Trump signals US may ease Iran oil sanction enforcement to help rebuild country
* Iran's 'paper tiger' leadership will fall, predicts Nobel peace laureate Ebadi
* Iran's parliament approves bill on suspending cooperation with IAEA
EGYPT
* Egypt's EGAS awards 6 blocks in Mediterranean, Nile delta, N. Sinai to international companies
* Egypt to import LNG to cover demand from July 2025 to June 2026, cabinet says
* Egypt sells $1 billion in 3-year sukuk to Kuwait Finance House
ISRAEL
* Trump calls for Israeli PM's trial to be canceled
* Israel's gas fields resume operations after shutdown during Iran conflict
IRAQ
* World Bank approves $930 million project to extend and modernise railways in Iraq
JORDAN
* IMF disburses $834 million to Jordan under two facilities
MOROCCO
* Sino-Moroccan COBCO begins producing EV battery materials
LEBANON
* World Bank approves $250 million for Lebanon to rebuild war-hit infrastructure
SYRIA
* World Bank to give Syria $146 million to improve electricity supply (Compiled by Bangalore newsroom)
Reuters