Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks hesitant, dollar slides on Trump's attack on Powell

* Oil rises as draw in US crude stocks signals firm demand

* PRECIOUS-Gold rises as weaker dollar, Trump's Powell criticism fuel uncertainty

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf markets gain on Iran-Israel truce

* Trump says US to hold nuclear talks with Iran next week

* COLUMN-Israel-Iran war highlights Mideast's declining influence on oil prices: Bousso

* ANALYSIS-Investors shore up defences against another August market rout

* NATO's Rutte likens Trump to a 'daddy' in Israel-Iran conflict

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* ADQ in talks to buy stake in Limagrain's vegetable seeds business

* Borouge To Develop AI-Powered Autonomous UAE Operations

QATAR

* Qatar Airways passengers on diverted flights all put on new flights within 24 hours, CEO says

* QIA launches $200 million fund with Fiera Capital to boost investment in Qatari stocks

IRAN

* Trump signals US may ease Iran oil sanction enforcement to help rebuild country

* Iran's 'paper tiger' leadership will fall, predicts Nobel peace laureate Ebadi

* Iran's parliament approves bill on suspending cooperation with IAEA

EGYPT

* Egypt's EGAS awards 6 blocks in Mediterranean, Nile delta, N. Sinai to international companies

* Egypt to import LNG to cover demand from July 2025 to June 2026, cabinet says

* Egypt sells $1 billion in 3-year sukuk to Kuwait Finance House

ISRAEL

* Trump calls for Israeli PM's trial to be canceled

* Israel's gas fields resume operations after shutdown during Iran conflict

IRAQ

* World Bank approves $930 million project to extend and modernise railways in Iraq

JORDAN

* IMF disburses $834 million to Jordan under two facilities

MOROCCO

* Sino-Moroccan COBCO begins producing EV battery materials

LEBANON

* World Bank approves $250 million for Lebanon to rebuild war-hit infrastructure

SYRIA

* World Bank to give Syria $146 million to improve electricity supply (Compiled by Bangalore newsroom)

