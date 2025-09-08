The GCC Financial Markets Committee, chaired by the Saudi Exchange, announced today the launch of the GCC Exchanges Unified Investor Relations’ Guideline 2025. This guide, developed collaboratively by Committee members, aims to unify investor relations practices across the region, enhancing the quality and transparency of investor-focused communication in alignment with international standards.

The Unified IR Guideline provides listed companies with a structured framework for implementing transparent communication, effective disclosure, ESG integration, and strategic stakeholder engagement. It is designed to support establishing credible investor relations functions and to strengthen engagement with both regional and international capital markets.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), said: “The GCC Unified IR Guideline 2025 is a key milestone in reinforcing transparency and investor trust across the region. At ADX, we actively champion best-in-class investor relations, from training programs to ESG integration, empowering issuers to engage more effectively. We are proud to be part of shaping this framework that strengthens the GCC’s standing as a global investment hub.”

The introduction of a unified IR framework marks a significant milestone in the development of the region’s capital markets, reinforcing transparency, and investor trust. It also empowers issuers with actionable guidance on disclosure planning, investor targeting, and perception building. By aligning IR practices with international expectations, the Guideline aims to enhance the GCC’s attractiveness to global investors.

The GCC Financial Markets Committee, comprises of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange Group, Dubai Financial Market, Bahrain Bourse, Saudi Exchange, Muscat Stock Exchange, Qatar Stock Exchange, and Boursa Kuwait. The committee aims to support the growth of regional capital markets, create an advanced capital market ecosystem in the GCC region, and elevate their position on the global stage.