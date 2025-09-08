ADGM, the international financial centre (IFC) of Abu Dhabi, reinforced its position as the largest and fastest-growing financial hub in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region during the first half of 2025, with more than 11,000 active licenses and a 42% jump in assets under management.

During the period, ADGM also emerged as the region’s largest IFC by the market capitalisation of its registered entities listed on a stock exchange, underscoring the centre’s efforts to reinforce the financial sector's contribution to Abu Dhabi’s non-oil economy, which grew to 9.1% in Q1 2025.

The first six months of the year were also defined by transformative deals and partnerships between some of Abu Dhabi’s most influential institutions and ADGM-based entities, highlighting the centre’s role in enabling global businesses to invest and build strategic local and regional partnerships.

Commenting on the centre’s ongoing strong performance, Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, said, "As we approach a decade of operations, ADGM’s sustained commitment to excellence is strongly reflected not just in its growth numbers, but also in the rising global confidence in Abu Dhabi’s role as a financial powerhouse and the “Capital of Capital”. Record numbers can only be achieved through the depth of our global, regional, and local strategic partnerships and the clarity of our vision.”

The total number of operational entities within ADGM, which represents financial and non-financial firms, grew to 2,972 during H1, marking a 42% year-on-year growth. These include 308 financial firms and 2,664 non-financial. ADGM’s business-friendly environment, progressive regulatory frameworks, access to global and regional capital and its existence as the only jurisdiction in the region with the direct application of English Common Law continue to attract both market entrants and established firms to Abu Dhabi.

During the same period, ADGM registered 1,869 new licences, the highest number of licenses issued during a six-month period since ADGM was established. This represents a 47% growth in new licences compared to a year earlier and brings the total number of active licences in ADGM to 11,128.

Meanwhile, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority issued a total of 52 In-Principle Approvals (IPAs) for financial services firms, up 27% year-on-year, while 45 new Financial Services Permissions (FSPs) were granted, a 45% increase.

This momentum was further strengthened by the presence of top global and regional names such as Kimmeridge, Fortress, Circle, Oryx Global Partners, GMB Limited, Partners Group, Carta, Bitcoin Suisse, Tradition, Bitgrit, Harrison Street, Stacks Asia DLT Foundation, Hidden Roads, Polen Capital, Arcapita, Seviora, Aquila Group, Skadden, PATRIZIA, NewVest, Investindustrial and Digital Climate Middle East (DCME).

ADGM’s asset management sector continued its upward trajectory in the first half of 2025, with Assets Under Management (AUM) surging by 42% compared to H1 2024.

At the end of June 2025, the number of registered fund and asset managers based out of ADGM reached 154, while the total number of funds increased to 209.

US-based investment manager Nuveen, which opened its first Middle East office in ADGM last year and currently manages between USD 3 billion and USD 5 billion out of the centre, expects its AUM in the region to double over the next three years.

Such developments illustrate Abu Dhabi and ADGM’s growing influence as a magnet for global financial players seeking access to Abu Dhabi’s extensive capital and strategic connectivity.

During H1, a series of partnerships and strategic investments anchored in ADGM signalled the maturity of the financial centre and its increasing role in enabling institutional-scale investment flows.

In May, Fortress Investment Group established a permanent office in ADGM and entered into a USD 1 billion global credit and real estate co-investment partnership with Mubadala.

Meanwhile, US-based asset manager Kimmeridge inaugurated its ADGM office during H1 and signed a MoU with Mubadala Energy to co-develop natural gas and LNG ventures, establishing a transatlantic energy corridor through ADGM.

Further elevating ADGM’s status as a destination for financial innovation, IHC, BlackRock, and ADGM-based Lunate launched a USD 1 billion+ AI-native reinsurance platform from within ADGM. With ambitions to manage more than USD 10 billion in liabilities, the venture positions ADGM as a nucleus for AI-driven global financial solutions.

Additionally, Mubadala and Alpha Dhabi scaled their ADGM-based private credit joint venture to USD 2.5 billion, reinforcing the financial centre’s growing importance to Abu Dhabi’s largest institutional investors.

In a significant milestone, ADGM is now the region’s largest international financial centre by the market capitalisation of its registered entities. The total value of ADGM-based firms listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has surpassed AED 500 billion by the end of H1 2025, which underscores the depth and quality of ADGM’s ecosystem – where legal structures are not only incorporated, but also actively driving market activity, capital formation, and investor confidence at scale.

Throughout H1 2025, ADGM maintained robust international engagement, reinforcing its role as a bridge between global capital markets and Abu Dhabi’s financial ecosystem.

ADGM representatives participated in the CityWeek 2025 conference in London, where they engaged with global financial leaders on regulatory collaboration, sustainable finance, ongoing initiatives within AI, as well as capital markets innovation.

Additionally, ADGM joined the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED) and a wider Abu Dhabi delegation on a series of roadshows to China and Japan to highlight the benefits of setting up in Abu Dhabi and to engage with leading institutions across private banking, wealth management, and family offices.

With the completion of the transition period of Al Reem Island, an increasing number of work permits have been issued by ADGM, bringing its workforce on Al Maryah Island and Al Reem Island to 35,964 professionals at the end of H1 2025.

The expansion aligns with Abu Dhabi’s broader population growth, which increased by 7.5% in 2024 to reach over 4.14 million residents, according to the Statistics Centre – Abu Dhabi (SCAD). As more people choose to live, work, and build their futures in the city, ADGM is playing a key role in anchoring top-tier talent and businesses within its ecosystem. The financial centre’s continuous expansion drives economic activity and shapes the emirate’s position as a magnet for human capital – a core pillar in Abu Dhabi’s evolution as the 'Capital of Capital'.

ADGM’s workforce number is expected to maintain strong growth in 2025, in parallel with the increasing number of operational entities and licences that have already been issued or are in the pipeline.

The FSRA of ADGM maintained its trajectory of regulatory leadership in H1 with several enhancements to its frameworks and collaborations.

The Authority also concluded four new MoUs with regulatory counterparts in Azerbaijan, Bhutan, Hong Kong and Sweden, and issued new guidance on sanctions compliance, cybercrime prevention and cybersecurity. Additionally, key legislative enhancements were introduced in H1 2025 to align ADGM’s frameworks with international best practices in cyber risk, Basel Core Principles and fund regime reporting.

ADGM’s Registration Authority (RA) introduced several key enhancements to improve operational efficiency and regulatory clarity across the jurisdiction during the first half. These included the launch of AccessRP, a digital tool designed to streamline property interest verification, and the introduction of Commercial Permits Regulations, offering greater operational flexibility for non-financial businesses. In line with ADGM’s ease-of-doing-business agenda, the RA also rolled out updated and reduced Fees Rules, further simplifying and lowering the cost of market entry.

The RA continued to expand its international cooperation efforts, signing a strategic MoU with the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) to promote collaboration and mutual recognition of Operating Digital Platforms (ODPs).

Supervisory activity significantly increased during the period, with the RA conducting 223% more supervision assessments compared to H1 2024, underscoring its commitment to maintaining high governance standards within a rapidly growing community of registered entities.

In H1, ADGM Courts announced the launch of its Pro Bono Mediators Panel, comprising internationally accredited mediators. This launch marks a significant step in expanding access to justice and further strengthening its Court-Annexed Mediation Scheme, which was established in 2019, marking a regional first.

During the period, the International Bar Association (IBA) announced that it will host its flagship IBA Arbitration Day in Abu Dhabi in January 2026, choosing ADGM as the venue. The event will gather renowned arbitration, legal and relevant industry experts from around the world to engage in high-level dialogue designed to shape the future of international dispute resolution.

In H1, ADGM Academy (ADGMA), the IFC’s knowledge arm, delivered 100 training sessions to more than 2,600 participants and hosted 49 sector-specific events involving over 1,300 attendees.

As part of its mandate to place 2,900 Emiratis into private-sector employment by the end of the year, ADGM Academy successfully created over 900 job placement opportunities during H1 2025, supported by 23 globally recognised certifications and nine specialised upskilling tracks.

The ADGM Academy Research Centre published eight influential papers during the period, focusing on AI, cybersecurity, financial crime prevention, and the custody of digital assets.

As the financial centre prepares to mark its 10th anniversary at the end of October 2025, ADGM remains firmly focused on delivering long-term impact through regulatory innovation, institutional partnerships, and a resilient ecosystem built for the future.