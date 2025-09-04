The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and the Astana International Exchange (AIX) announced the implementation of a direct link between their respective CSDs.

This comes within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two sides in October 2021, which resulted in the AIX joining the Tabadul platform.

This initiative complements the existing Tabadul link and reflects the growing partnership between AIX and ADX. The strategic cooperation is designed to facilitate cross-border trading, enhance market infrastructure, and broaden investment opportunities for both investors and issuers.

By enabling seamless access between the two markets, AIX and ADX are supporting greater liquidity and advancing the integration of regional capital markets.

Assel Mukazhanova, AIX CEO, said, “We are delighted to formalize this cooperation, which will deliver tangible benefits to market participants on both sides. By strengthening connectivity and building more efficient trading channels, we are creating a pathway for deeper cross-border investment flows.”

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of the ADX, said, “Establishing a direct link with AIX is a significant step toward making capital markets more accessible and interconnected. Building on the success of Tabadul and our broader international partnerships, this initiative enhances cross-border integration, strengthens post-trade connectivity, and opens new investment avenues for global and regional participants. By pursuing such strategic collaborations, the ADX reaffirms its role as an innovative, dynamic, and transparent marketplace, advancing Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading financial hub.”

This undertaking affirms the shared commitment of AIX and ADX to advancing innovation, building stronger market infrastructure, and supporting the long-term development of capital markets across the region.