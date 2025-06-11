Egypt - Macro Group Pharmaceutical (Macro Capital) turned profitable with EGP 22.382 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, according to the financial results.

In Q1 2024, the company incurred consolidated net losses attributable to the parent company of EGP 78.111 million.

Sales hiked to EGP 184.387 million at the end of March 2025 from EGP 59.536 million in the year-ago period.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) hit EGP 0.04 in Q1 2025, versus a loss per share of EGP 0.14 in Q1 2024.

As for the standalone financials, Macro Capital shifted to net profits after tax amounting to EGP 24.457 million in the first three months of 2025, against losses of EGP 75.386 million a year earlier.

Non-consolidated sales jumped to EGP 184.313 million from EGP 59.456 million.

In 2024, Macro Capital incurred 86.02% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net losses attributable to the parent company at EGP 38.098 million, compared to EGP 272.651 million.

