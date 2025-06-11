Egypt - Arab Cotton Ginning Company witnessed 93% year-on-year (YoY) lower consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 18.929 million in the first six months of fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, as per the financial indicators.

The recorded net profits were compared with EGP 157.086 million in the six-month period that ended on December 31st, 2023.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) plunged by 94% to EGP 0.07 from EGP 1.15, while the sales dropped by 30% to EGP 958.813 million from EGP 1.368 billion.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).