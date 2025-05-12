Citi Research said that Saudi oil giant Aramco’s Q1 2025 net profit of 97.54 billion riyals ($26.01 billion) posted on Sunday showed that “the QoQ improvement in price realisations as Aramco sales have moved to a premium to Brent pricing. Cash conversion is similar to last quarter.”

Analyst Alastair R Syme said that the “adjusted net income of $25.5 billion in-line with market expectations and noting that consensus had already revised higher c. 10% in recent weeks”.

He said that Aramco’s view that Q1 oil demand grew +1.7 million barrels per day (mbpd) “is the highest estimate we have seen. The question, as it pertains to OPEC policy, is whether than demand figure incorporates a large element of pre-tariff pre-stocking that will now reverse into 2Q/3Q.”

Citi has a 12-month price target for the Aramco at 29.5 SAR. The share is trading on Riyadh’s Tadawul at SAR 25.6, up 2.4%, on Monday afternoon.

