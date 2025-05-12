Arab Finance: CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments (CICH) will disburse EGP 0.7 per share in cash dividends to shareholders for 2024 earnings, the company stated on May 12th.

The dividends will be paid via two installments worth EGP 0.35 per share each: the first to be paid to shareholders on May 29th and the second to be distributed on September 25th.

The eligibility for dividend distribution will be for shareholders on a record date of May 26th.

CI Capital Holding is one of Egypt's leading non-bank financial services providers. It offers a wide range of solutions, including finance and operating leases, and sale and leaseback, serving a wide range of corporate clients and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

