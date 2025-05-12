Abu Dhabi-listed investor Eshraq has appointed a finance veteran and former Dubai Government official as its new chairman following the resignation of Fahad Al Qassim.

Nasser Hassan Al Shaikh has been elected chairman following his board appointment last week.

He currently serves as chairman of Al Shaikh Holdings, but was previously head of finance and administration for the Executive Office of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Other roles include director general of the Department of Finance, Government of Dubai, and a member of emirate’s Executive Council and Supreme Fiscal Committee.

He has also chaired Dubai-listed Amlak Finance, Deyaar Development PJSC, Taaleem PJSC.

Eshraq announced a change in investment strategy, moving away from public equities, last year.

Al Qassim, who was appointed in November 2023, resigned at the start of last week.

(Writing by Imogen Lillywhite; editing by Daniel Luiz)

