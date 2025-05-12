Arab Finance: Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi met with Qatar’s Minister of State for Energy Affairs Saad bin Sherida Al-Kaabi and explored ways to accelerate the implementation of joint natural gas projects, according to a statement.

The two sides discussed the signing of long-term contracts to supply natural gas from Qatar to meet local needs. This is in addition to enhancing cooperation in the energy infrastructure to achieve common interests, given the potential of both countries in the field of liquefied natural gas (LNG) trading as well as liquefaction and regasification activities.

They also touched upon boosting cooperation in research and exploration to expand production capacity from QatarEnergy's concession areas in Egypt, considering the Qatari company as a key member of the Egypt Exploration and Production Gateway (EUG).

They also discussed the latest developments of QatarEnergy's drilling plans, particularly the Nefertari, Cairo, and Masry in Egypt's Mediterranean Sea in partnership with ExxonMobil.

For his part, Al-Kaabi expressed QatarEnergy's interest in expanding its operations and increasing its investments in research and exploration in Egypt.

This was recently demonstrated by the agreement between QatarEnergy, the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS), and Chevron, whereby QatarEnergy will acquire a stake in Chevron's shares in the North El-Dabaa offshore block.

Meanwhile, Badawi reviewed the available investment opportunities in the oil, gas, and value-added petrochemicals sectors, in which the Qatari side may explore participation.

