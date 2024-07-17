JEDDAH — Al-Ittihad Club has officially announced the addition of Algerian player Houssem Aouar to its first football team on a four-year contract. The signing ceremony took place at the team's training camp in Alicante, Spain on Tuesday.



The event was officiated by the club's CEO, Domingos Oliveira, and witnessed by sporting director Ramon Planes, following Aouar's successful medical examination this morning.



Houssem Aouar, who has an impressive professional background, previously played for French club Lyon and Italian club Roma. He is also a key player for the Algerian national team.



Domingos Oliveira expressed his warm welcome to Aouar, noting that this move marks a significant new chapter in Aouar’s career. He emphasized that Aouar will contribute significantly alongside his teammates to achieving the high standards and results anticipated by the club's fans and supporters.



Oliveira highlighted that Aouar's signing aligns with the team's technical requirements for a player possessing specific qualities that enhance the squad. This strategy is based on the technical needs identified by the sports committee and reviewed by the coach.



Houssem Aouar shared his enthusiasm about joining Al-Ittihad Club, recognizing its rich history, passionate fan base, distinguished players, and experienced coaching staff. He is motivated to deliver his best performance to represent the club and bring joy to its supporters.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).