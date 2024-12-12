RIYADH — Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo, who plays for Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr, praised Saudi Arabia's successful bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup, predicting it will be "the best in history."

Speaking after the Kingdom was officially awarded the hosting rights during an extraordinary FIFA Congress session, Ronaldo lauded the country's readiness and vision.

"Everything is wonderful here, from the infrastructure to the stadiums and the experience of the fans," he said.

"We must always grow together, not only in the world of football but in various aspects of life."

Ronaldo also expressed admiration for Saudi Arabia's development, highlighting its vibrant sports scene and cultural dynamism. "Saudi Arabia is fantastic, and its people are wonderful," he remarked.

"Every year, major events are held across various sports, including football and boxing, as well as many entertainment events. The future is very bright."

He concluded by expressing his pride in being part of the Kingdom's journey and his excitement for the upcoming tournament.

"I am happy to be part of this wonderful country's success and look forward to being here to watch the World Cup," he said.

