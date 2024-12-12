RIYADH — At the culmination of realizing years of dreaming, jubilant Saudi citizens gathered in public squares, parks, and in front of television screens to witness a monumental moment in the nation’s sports history: the official announcement of Saudi Arabia as the host of the FIFA World Cup 2034.

This landmark achievement has been described by many as an epitome of relentless pursuit for achieving the Kingdom's ambitious visions and untiring efforts to establish itself as a global powerhouse in the world of football.



The FIFA Congress had earlier announced Spain, Morocco, and Portugal as joint hosts for the 2030 World Cup, with three matches to be held in South America (Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay). Saudi Arabia’s selection marks the first time in its history that it will host the world’s premier football tournament.



Saudi Arabia will be the first country to host the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup under the new format approved by FIFA, with matches to be played across five cities. The Saudi bid was the sole contender and received overwhelming support from over 200 FIFA member associations during an online meeting chaired by FIFA President Gianni Infantino in Zurich.



FIFA awarded Saudi Arabia’s bid an unprecedented score of 4.18 out of 5, the highest in the history of World Cup bids. The assessment highlighted medium risk levels for the Saudi proposal, compared to higher risks for the 2026 and 2030 bids.



The Kingdom officially submitted its bid under the theme "Together We Grow" in July 2024, unveiling ambitious plans to host matches across 15 state-of-the-art stadiums in five host cities: Riyadh, Jeddah, Khobar, Abha, and NEOM. Additionally, 10 other venues will support the tournament’s activities across the country.



Saudi Arabia’s vision for the 2034 World Cup includes providing unparalleled experiences for players and fans, offering world-class facilities, and sustainable infrastructure while prioritizing environmental conservation. The advanced transportation network will ensure quick and easy access to stadiums, complemented by streamlined travel procedures to guarantee a seamless and enjoyable experience for visitors.



Following the official announcement, Saudi Arabia reiterated its commitment to delivering an extraordinary and unprecedented World Cup. This includes fostering cultural exchange, promoting sustainability, and leaving a lasting legacy for future generations. The tournament represents a unique opportunity to highlight the Kingdom’s transformation under Vision 2030, spearheaded by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and to showcase its remarkable progress across multiple sectors, including sports.



Saudi Arabia’s burgeoning sports scene has already made headlines with its hosting of major global events such as Formula 1, Formula E, Dakar Rally, the Spanish and Italian Super Cups, and more. These initiatives have significantly boosted tourism, with the number of local and international visitors surpassing 100 million in 2023 alone.



By hosting the FIFA World Cup 2034, Saudi Arabia is poised to solidify its position as a premier destination for global sports and culture while continuing its journey toward a brighter, sustainable, and interconnected future

