Nasdaq Dubai today welcomed a US$500 million Green Sukuk by OMNIYAT, a leading Dubai-based real estate developer. The three-year Sukuk, maturing on 6th May 2028, was issued under a US$1 billion Trust Certificate Issuance Programme and carries a profit rate of 8.375%.

The Sukuk will support the development of environmentally sustainable real estate projects across OMNIYAT’s portfolio, with a focus on energy efficiency, sustainable construction and environmental performance.

The issuance attracted strong demand from regional and international investors, with initial price thoughts around 8% tightening to the final rate, underscoring investor confidence in OMNIYAT’s strategy and Dubai’s real estate sector.

Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT, rang the market opening bell on behalf of the company at Nasdaq Dubai to celebrate the listing in the presence of Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM).

Mahdi Amjad said, “Today’s bell ringing marks more than just a financial milestone, it signals OMNIYAT’s long-term commitment to sustainable growth and responsible investment. The successful launch of this green sukuk reflects our belief that profitability and positive environmental impact are intertwined. The oversubscription and subsequent successful issuance are a testament to the growing appetite for investment vehicles that drive both economic growth and sustainable outcomes.

"We are proud to list our Green Sukuk on Nasdaq Dubai, a world-class international exchange that offers unparalleled visibility, transparency, and connectivity to global investors. We thank the Nasdaq Dubai team for their invaluable support throughout this journey. This platform provides the ideal infrastructure to facilitate seamless market access and supports our ambition to deepen engagement with both regional and international capital markets.”

Hamed Ali said, “OMNIYAT’s Green Sukuk listing is a strong addition to Nasdaq Dubai’s ESG and Islamic finance ecosystem. It reflects the growing role of the private sector in advancing sustainable finance and adds further depth to the market. We are pleased to support OMNIYAT’s capital markets journey and look forward to further collaboration as they continue to expand their impact.”

With this listing, the total value of ESG-linked debt instruments on Nasdaq Dubai has reached US$29.6 billion, representing a growing share of the exchange’s debt market. Green instruments account for over 60% of ESG listings, highlighting strong regional momentum toward sustainable capital markets.

The total value of Sukuk listed on Nasdaq Dubai now stands at US$96.2 billion, while the overall value of debt instruments on the exchange exceeds US$138 billion.