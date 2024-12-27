KUWAIT — The General Assembly of the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation announced on Thursday that Saudi Arabia will host the 27th edition of the Gulf Cup (Khaleeji 27) in Riyadh.



The tournament is scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 6, 2026.



The decision to award Saudi Arabia hosting rights was made unanimously during the General Assembly meeting held in Kuwait City.



The meeting was attended by Saudi Football Federation President Yasser Al-Misehal, Secretary-General Ibrahim Al-Qassim, and Board Member Mu’id Al-Shehri.



This will mark the fifth time Riyadh has hosted the Gulf Cup, following previous editions in 1972, 1988, 2002, and 2014.



Saudi Arabia’s selection underscores the country’s ongoing commitment to hosting major regional and international sports events.



Yasser Al-Misehal expressed gratitude to the Saudi leadership for their generous and unlimited support of sports, particularly football, which he credited as a key factor in securing hosting rights for Gulf Cup 27.



“I extend my deepest thanks to our leadership for their unwavering support, which has enabled Saudi Arabia to host this tournament,” said Al-Misehal.



He also praised the efforts of Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, Minister of Sports and President of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, for his continuous support in ensuring the success of the Kingdom’s sporting endeavors.



Al-Misehal thanked Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, President of the Arab Gulf Cup Football Federation, and the members of the General Assembly for their trust in Saudi Arabia to host this important event.



He emphasized the Gulf Cup’s role in fostering unity and brotherhood among Gulf nations and its special significance to fans across the region.



“We warmly welcome Gulf football fans to Saudi Arabia for another edition of this historic tournament. Hosting Khaleeji 27 continues Saudi Arabia’s tradition of successfully organizing major sporting events,” Al-Misehal added.



The Gulf Cup is a celebrated football competition that draws widespread attention from Gulf and Arab audiences.

