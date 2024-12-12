RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s FIFA World Cup 2034 bid highlights its plan to enhance the fan experience through ten proposed FIFA Fan Festival sites, spread across its five host cities: Riyadh, Jeddah, Al Khobar, Abha, and NEOM. These venues are designed to celebrate football, engage global audiences, and provide world-class entertainment during the tournament.



The proposal blends the use of existing locations with new developments to create a memorable atmosphere for fans from around the world.



Diverse and Inclusive Festival Locations



The bid includes two FIFA Fan Festival sites in each host city, ensuring that fans across the country have easy access to the festivities. Riyadh, as the nation’s capital and largest city, will feature two prominent sites capable of hosting large-scale events. These locations will integrate fan engagement activities with cultural and entertainment experiences, aligning with the broader goals of Vision 2030 to showcase Saudi Arabia’s vibrant culture.



Jeddah, known for its coastal charm along the Red Sea, will also host two festival sites. The city’s existing infrastructure and its role as a major tourism hub make it an ideal location for large gatherings. Similarly, Al Khobar’s coastal setting and modern developments will provide fans with an appealing environment for celebrating the tournament.



NEOM, a futuristic city under development, offers a unique opportunity to present cutting-edge fan experiences. The city’s festival sites will reflect its innovative design and technological advancements, ensuring a modern and immersive atmosphere. Abha, situated in the Asir region with its cooler climate, will provide a scenic and comfortable setting for fans to enjoy the tournament festivities.



Balancing Existing and Planned Venues



Out of the ten proposed sites, five are existing venues, while the remaining five are in the planning and development stages. The bid acknowledges the need for further analysis and operational planning to finalize these locations. However, FIFA has expressed confidence in Saudi Arabia’s ability to deliver solutions that meet the organization’s requirements.



The proposed festival sites will cater to a wide range of fan needs, including large viewing areas for live match screenings, interactive zones, and spaces for food and beverage services. The venues will also prioritize safety, security, and accessibility to ensure an inclusive experience for all attendees.



A Focus on Cultural Integration



Saudi Arabia’s FIFA Fan Festival sites are designed not only to celebrate football but also to highlight the country’s rich cultural heritage. The venues will offer opportunities for visitors to experience traditional Saudi hospitality, cuisine, and entertainment. This approach aligns with the broader goals of the bid to position Saudi Arabia as a global cultural and tourism hub.



Saudi Arabia’s proposal for FIFA Fan Festival sites reflects a commitment to creating engaging and inclusive experiences for fans during the 2034 FIFA World Cup. By leveraging a mix of existing venues and planned developments, the bid ensures accessibility, cultural integration, and world-class entertainment. FIFA’s evaluation recognizes the viability of the proposed sites, highlighting their potential to enhance the tournament’s global appeal while showcasing Saudi Arabia’s cultural diversity and modernity.

