Abha - Saudia Airlines and the Aseer Development Authority have signed an agreement to promote tourism in Aseer Region, a prominent destination in Saudi Arabia.

The memorandum of understanding was signed during the Arabian Travel Market 2025 event.

Under the strategic partnership, Saudia will develop seasonal campaigns targeting spring, summer, and winter travel to increase visitor numbers and bookings to Aseer Region.

The airline stated the partnership supports its commitment to local economic growth and aligns with Saudi Arabia's National Transport and Logistics Strategy. This strategy is part of Saudi Vision 2030 plan, which aims for 330 million annual visitors to the Kingdom by 2030.

Saudia aims to connect international visitors with the Kingdom, highlighting Aseer's cultural and heritage sites.

"This strategic partnership with Saudia represents a qualitative leap in our efforts to develop Aseer as a global tourist destination," said Acting CEO of the Aseer Development Authority Hashem Al-Dabbagh. He added that it "supports economic development and enhances access to the region in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030."

Chief Commercial Officer of Saudia Arved von zur Mühlen said, "We are pleased to partner with the authority, utilizing our global network to highlight the natural beauty and vibrant culture of Aseer Region and integrating these offerings into our strategy."