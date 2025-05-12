A new locally driven initiative is reimagining the future of Masirah Island by placing ecological regeneration at the centre of sustainable development. Positioned as one of Oman’s most unique and underutilised tourism destinations, Masirah is now the focus of a pilot project exploring how natural capital can be restored while laying the groundwork for low-impact tourism opportunities aligned with Oman Vision 2040.

The Masirah Beach Regeneration Project — funded by the British Omani Society — is a collaborative effort between local and national stakeholders, including the Wali’s Office of Masirah, Environment Authority, Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, Oman Botanic Garden, Environment Society of Oman (ESO), Ocean Ecology Network and Future Seas. The project showcases how community collaboration and environmental leadership can shape a more resilient and inclusive future for coastal areas.

Masirah Island is home to some of Oman’s most biologically rich coastal ecosystems, with endemic plants, fringing coral reefs, migratory and resident bird populations, and four species of sea turtles — including the globally significant loggerhead turtle population. However, these natural assets face growing threats from unmanaged visitors' activities, urban lighting and beach driving, all of which put pressure on biodiversity and hinder the island’s potential as a nature-based tourism destination.

“Masirah is a really special place for wildlife,” says Suaad al Harthy, Executive Director of ESO. “But these are fragile ecosystems. Our research over the past 20 years has shown that nesting success is easily disrupted by light pollution, beach driving and unregulated tourism. The opportunity now is to reverse these impacts in a way that strengthens both the environment and the economy.”

Introducing the concept of regenerative tourism to Oman, the project aims to demonstrate how development can work with nature rather than against it. Regenerative tourism goes beyond sustainability — emphasising restoration, local stewardship and shared value creation across communities, ecosystems and future generations.

Nature-based solutions are a cornerstone of the pilot strategy. The team is assessing which beaches carry the highest ecological value and studying how native dune vegetation can stabilise sediment and shield turtle nesting zones from erosion and rising seas.

“We’re conducting field studies to understand how local plant communities can be restored and expanded,” explains Dr Laila al Harthy of the Oman Botanic Garden. “We’re looking at propagation both on-site and at our facility in Muscat, and exploring how revegetation can complement the island’s broader eco-tourism vision.”

The pilot phase is focused on a critical nesting beach on Masirah’s east coast. Early activities include a landscape assessment and conceptual design for low-impact infrastructure — such as shaded picnic areas, interpretive signage, dune walkways and basic visitor facilities — designed to integrate into the natural landscape and enhance visitor experience without compromising ecological integrity.

“We’re looking at how other countries have successfully implemented nature-focused tourism,” says Andy Willson from Future Seas, who has supported conservation work on Masirah since 2008.

Long-term community benefit and local leadership are essential pillars of the project. Stakeholders are engaging with community members throughout the process, envisioning a locally run model with beach rangers, eco-guides and conservation stewards all trained and employed from within the island.

The initiative also highlights a need for investment to strengthen waste management, protect fragile dunes and mitigate threats like light pollution and vehicle erosion. At present, visible impacts from fishing debris, unmanaged tourism and development pressures continue to undermine both ecological health and visitor appeal.

“Much of the value of these beaches is being unnecessarily lost,” says Andy. “But we know that high-value tourist destinations thrive when their environments are pristine and protected. Masirah has everything it needs to become one of them.”

As the pilot progresses, the team aims to demonstrate a model that aligns conservation with tourism and community-led planning — not just for Masirah, but as an example for other sensitive coastal areas across Oman.

Richard Stanford, Chairman of the British Oman Society, adds: "The Masirah Beach Regeneration Project is very important for improving the ecological condition of the island which will help to boost responsible environmental tourism and grow the economy. Encouraging collaboration between local communities, environmental experts and national stakeholders, this initiative not only safeguards Masirah Island’s unique biodiversity, but also unlocks its potential as a model for regenerative tourism in Oman. The British Omani Society is proud to support such important environmental work as we seek to support Oman Vision 2040."

Visitors are invited to support these efforts by respecting beach guidelines; avoid driving on beaches and vegetation, limit the use of torch and camp lights on beaches during the nesting season and leave no waste behind.

