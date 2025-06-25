Salalah – In preparation for khareef 2025, Dhofar Municipal Council held its sixth meeting of the year on Tuesday, chaired by H H Sayyid Marwan bin Turki al Said, Governor of Dhofar.

The session focused on a wide range of development, tourism, environmental and service initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure and the visitor experience during the monsoon season.

Key topics of discussion included updates following recent field visits to Al Shurooq and Dhahreez, where ongoing urban planning projects were assessed. Officials from the Directorate General of Housing and Urban Planning presented progress of the ‘Future City’ concept, which aims to modernise local infrastructure and consolidate Dhofar’s reputation as a sustainable tourism destination.

In support of Oman’s digital transformation goals, the council reviewed plans to instal smart digital signage across the governorate. These signs will provide visitors with real-time updates on attractions, facilities and services, improving navigation and visitor engagement during the peak tourism period.

An environmental briefing outlined progress on the ‘Green Belt’ project, which aims to expand vegetation, limit desertification and enhance air quality. The project covers urban and industrial areas and is part of broader efforts to promote eco-tourism and environmental sustainability.

The council also discussed expanding afforestation initiatives by using treated wastewater for irrigation and working with local nurseries to add greenery to public spaces, residential neighbourhoods and recreational areas. These steps are expected to enrich domestic tourism and improve living standards.

Economic development was another priority with the council reviewing investment opportunities in Raysut Industrial City. Attracting private sector participation in industrial, commercial and service activities is seen as vital for diversifying Dhofar’s economy and supporting year-round tourism.

Infrastructure and public services were also addressed, including reports from Nama Water Services on water quality in schools in mountain and desert areas.

