The project is set within the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Victoria Falls and is expected to open its doors in 2028.

Signed during the Future Hospitality Summit (FHS) Africa, the agreement leverages a first-mover advantage in one of Africa’s most iconic destinations.

The 111-key new-build property will be developed under a management agreement with Eagle Real Estate Investment Trust, which focuses on high-quality assets across various sectors.

The hotel will be located in the Eagle Heights precinct, overlooking the Masuwe River. It will offer facilities such as an outdoor swimming pool, a kids’ club, an all-day dining restaurant, and a destination bar.

Victoria Falls is a hub for adventure tourism, offering activities such as whitewater rafting, bungee jumping, and scenic helicopter flights.

The signing of Novotel Victoria Falls represents a strategic entry for Accor into a destination with growing regional and domestic tourism and a limited presence of global hotel brands.

The hotel will be the first internationally branded Novotel in Zimbabwe, catering to the demand for high-quality yet accessible accommodation in the area.

Accor Premium, Midscale & Economy Division, Middle East, Africa & Türkiye chief development officer Maya Ziade said: “This signing represents a bold step forward in our development strategy for Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Victoria Falls is one of the world’s most extraordinary destinations, and we are proud to bring the Novotel brand experience to Zimbabwe for the very first time. As a first mover, we see this project as a gateway to long-term sustainable growth in the country.”

In related news, Accor’s Emblems Collection brand is set to make its UK debut with the introduction of Lucknam Park Hotel & Spa, which will join the collection’s Heritage category.

Situated six miles (9.65km) from Bath, the country house hotel features a Michelin-starred restaurant, a wellness spa, an equestrian centre, and 500 acres of parkland.

