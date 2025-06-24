Rwanda is eyeing diversified tourism revenue and significant economic growth from its Blue Economy, focusing on its 24 lakes and wetland areas.

Senators are pushing for a comprehensive economic assessment of the country’s islands to unlock this potential, with the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) planning to establish island parks by 2028.

However, this ambitious development faces hurdles, including land disputes.

Residents of Gihaya in Rusizi and communities on the islands in Burera district claim that some investors have undervalued or not paid them for their land, causing frustration and prolonged disputes.

Furthermore, senators have criticised the government for its slow pace in relocating families from disaster-prone islands, which are vulnerable to earthquakes and floods.“There is need for a plan with specific timelines of relocating these people, the budget can come finding a solid plan in place,” said Senator Kanziza Epiphanie.

Albert Murasira, the minister in charge of disaster preparedness, acknowledges these challenges, stating that relocation efforts are underway but depend on budget availability.“Budget is a major issue. We have a budget for disaster response; prevention is a different and bigger budget. We work closely with line institutions,” he said.

Rwanda’s Blue Economy strategy encompasses key sectors such as fisheries, hydropower, lake tourism and transport, all of which are expected to contribute to the country’s economic future.

