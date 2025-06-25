SALALAH: The khareef season in Dhofar began on Saturday, the most anticipated annual event that covers its coastal regions from Dhalkout in the west to Mirbat in the east. Triggered by monsoon winds and clouds arriving from the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean, the season will continue until September 20.

The season includes cultural, recreational and tourism activities for all age groups, with a strong emphasis on Omani identity and heritage to create an authentic atmosphere.

HH Sayyid Marwan bin Turki al Said, Governor of Dhofar, said that the governorate welcomed khareef every year on June 21 with divine beauty and unique weather conditions. "We all unite to prepare the conditions, events and facilities necessary to make Khareef Dhofar 2025 exceptional and successful across 90 days of joy and natural splendour," he stated.

As part of a new promotional approach, the Office of the Governor of Dhofar has launched the campaign “Esh Jabak?” an Arabic phrase meaning “What brought you here?” This campaign emerges from a deeper understanding of visitors' needs, market trends and the global move towards meaningful, personal experiences. It celebrates the diverse reasons that make Dhofar a multi-faceted destination — each visit sparked by a different story. The campaign highlights Dhofar’s timeless natural beauty, adventure opportunities in caves and mountains, the warmth and generosity of its people. It offers a vibrant calendar of events and the luxury offered by local resorts and hotels.



