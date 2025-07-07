Muscat: Adventure tourism in the Sultanate of Oman is rising with growing international of foreign adventurers in the country.

This is to benefit from and optimally exploit natural and cultural resources in developing the tourism and heritage sector, achieving the goals of economic diversification and building a sustainable tourism economy.

The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism is cooperating with relevant authorities to monitor this growth and provide all the necessary services required by tourists, making the Sultanate of Oman one of the world's safest tourist destinations, in accordance with the security and safety requirements for adventure activities.

Yousef bin Rashid Al Harrasi, Head of Product Development at the Department of Product Development and Tourism Experiences at the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, said that diversifying tourism products is one of the most important approaches the ministry seeks to achieve to increase the tourist flow and enhance and diversify the tourism experience in the field of adventure tourism, which attracts a vibrant tourist movement favoured by adventurers from all over the world.

He added that the Sultanate of Oman is among the countries that attract many people interested in adventure tourism and adventurers of all kinds, due to its unique natural and geological diversity, which is reflected in the variety of activities preferred by adventurers and tourists eager to practice adventure tourism.

He explained that natural sites such as the Eastern and Western Al Hajar Mountains are the preferred haven for adventurers, as they offer a variety of adventure activities such as mountain walking, zip-lining, cave exploration, swimming, valley adventures, and other related activities practiced by adventurers.

He also pointed out that some sites in the governorates of Dhofar and Musandam are preferred destinations for adventure tourism.

He pointed to the growth in adventure tourism in the Sultanate of Oman, both among international adventure enthusiasts and local tourists, who are enhancing their experience through tourism companies that currently organize adventure tourism trips and activities licensed by the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism, taking into account all safety and security precautions when practicing them.

He said that the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has supplied and installed 73 information and directional signs for mountain trails and 30 informational signs on mountain trails in the Sultanate of Oman, particularly in the eastern and western Al Hajar Mountains and Muscat Governorate, in order to maximise the benefit from this unique natural diversity, introduce the natural and cultural content of these mountain trails and their ranges, instill concepts of awareness of their importance in enhancing the tourism experience, and educate adventurers about the importance of being familiar with security and safety standards.

He explained that the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism efforts to regulate the adventure tourism sector came after studying the best international practices that can be utilised and applied in the Sultanate of Oman to regulate adventure tourism activities.

The Ministry reviewed the New Zealand experience and model for organising and managing adventure tourism activities, which is considered one of the best models in terms of implementing security and safety standards and legislative aspects.

Furthermore, the success of this system in the Sultanate of Oman has made it one of the leading countries in the field of adventure tourism experiences.

He explained that the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has also worked to create a legal framework regulating all adventure activities in accordance with the standards followed for their licensing.

It is in the process of developing a regulatory framework for adventure trip organisers and adventure tourism project implementers, and creating a risk and safety management audit system for companies operating these activities. Specialised centres have also been provided for training and education on various types of adventure activities, identifying destinations and sites where these activities can be implemented and operated, and encouraging the private sector to invest in adventure tourism projects.

He pointed out that the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has made security and safety a top priority and is in the process of signing a cooperation agreement with the Ministry of Defence, represented by the Adventure Training Centre of the Royal Army of Oman, in the field of auditing standards of compliance with security and safety requirements and specialised training in a number of adventure tourism activities, while making full use of the centre's expertise to provide training courses for Omani tour guides who are employees of tourism companies specialised in the field of adventure tourism.

He said there is a capacity building programme for first aid and mountain rescue in cooperation with the Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority.

Eight courses have been organised in capacity building for first aid and mountain rescue.

The programme targets national cadres from tourism companies specialising in adventure tourism and Omani adventurers in the same field, with the aim of developing Omani capabilities in the skills of dealing with potential accidents and mountain rescue.

He stated that the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism hosted a delegation from the Saudi Tourism Authority last May, which included a number of representatives of specialised tourism companies from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, to learn about the Sultanate of Oman’s experience in organising the adventure tourism sector, within the framework of enhancing bilateral cooperation and exchanging expertise in organising adventure tourism activities between the two countries.

He explained that during the visit, the regulatory procedures approved by the Ministry for adventure tourism activities, the licensing mechanisms for organising trips, and the steps for applying for specialised guide licenses were reviewed, in addition to the technical audit of related projects.

He added that the visit also witnessed presentations by licensed Omani companies and certified adventurers, focusing on their experiences in organising adventure activities with an emphasis on the safety and security standards followed, in addition to reviewing the equipment and tools used in adventure tourism and exchanging experiences and expertise between Omani companies and their Saudi counterparts, in addition to a field trip to the Wilayat of Jabal Al Akhdar in Al Dakhiliyah Governorate to view a number of projects and sites related to adventure tourism activities, including Al Sujarah Village and a number of other tourist destinations in the governorate.

