Arab Finance: Cairo International Airport welcomed 2.390 million passengers on 17,919 flights during June 2025, according to an official statement.

The total number of departing passengers amounted to 1.098 million over 8,934 flights during June.

Meanwhile, the number of passengers arriving from abroad hit 1.291 million on 8,985 flights.

This active performance was attributed to applying precise operational procedures, which contributed to reducing waiting times and improving the flow of traffic within the departure and arrival halls.

Advanced airport services, including the activation of the self-service check-in feature and the installation of new signage throughout the airport, also helped in enhancing the passenger experience and ensuring speed and efficiency of operations.

These indicators reflect Cairo International Airport's ability to control air traffic while maintaining the quality of service and reinforcing its position as Egypt's premier gateway.