Arab Finance: Financing granted by entities regulated by the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA) exceeded EGP 1 trillion for the first time, reaching EGP 1.1 trillion during the period from January to October 2025, according to a statement issued by the authority on December 24th.

The FRA said total financing under its supervision rose by 54.6%, compared with the same period in 2024, reflecting a sharp acceleration in non-banking financial activities across the market.

The milestone marks the highest level of financing recorded by FRA-regulated entities to date.

The FRA noted that cumulative financing growth since Mohamed Farid assumed the chairmanship of the FRA’s board in August 2022 reached 82.5%, rising from EGP 584 billion at the end of 2022 to EGP 1.1 trillion by October 2025.

Equity issuances accounted for the largest share of financing during the period, totaling EGP 553.4 billion, up 41.6% year on year (YoY).

Financial leasing contracts reached EGP 139.9 billion, reflecting a growth rate of 58.2%, while the value of discounted securities climbed to EGP 102 billion, an increase of 82.4%.

Financing directed to micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) reached EGP 85.9 billion, posting an annual growth of 11.9%.

Securities issuances excluding shares recorded one of the fastest growth rates, surging 145.8% to EGP 77.2 billion.

Consumer finance activity reached EGP 74.9 billion, up 58%, while real estate finance rose 55.5% to EGP 32.5 billion.

The FRA also reported a sharp rise in movable collateral activity, with the value of registrations on movable assets rising 39.8% YoY to approximately EGP 4 trillion during the January to October 2025 period.

Outstanding MSME financing balances increased to EGP 93.8 billion by the end of October 2025, marking a 27.1% YoY rise.

The authority said these indicators underscore the resilience and sustainability of growth in non-banking financial activities, highlighting the role of the regulatory and legislative framework in supporting financing flows, enhancing financial inclusion, and stimulating economic activity across sectors.