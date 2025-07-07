The World Economic Forum has today published a new report forecasting that the travel and tourism industry is projected to serve 30 billion tourist trips by 2034.

Travel and Tourism at a Turning Point: Principles for Transformative Growth reveals a projected $16 trillion contribution to global GDP by the same year, representing more than 11% of the total world economy, according to World Travel & Tourism Council estimates. The report also found that the sector is expanding 1.5 times faster than the global economy, generating significant commercial opportunities as long as the mounting challenges of climate change, labor shortages, and infrastructure gaps are addressed.

Asia is on track to become the world’s fastest-growing tourism economy, with the direct travel and tourism GDP contribution expected to exceed 7% across the region by 2034. Notably, India and China alone will represent more than 25% of all outbound international travel by 2030.

Countries such as Sri Lanka, Thailand, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia are also poised for significant growth, driven by substantial investment in their tourism sectors. This momentum is leading to a rise in international arrivals, increased tourism-related business activity, and greater global visibility.

Sports and technology

Equally, high-growth segments like sports tourism, projected to hit $1.7 trillion by 2032, and ecotourism which is growing at 14% CAGR, are redefining travel priorities. The global travel technology market, worth $10.5 billion in 2024, is set to nearly double by 2033, as 91% of industry tech leaders anticipate aggressive investment increases.

To support this boom, the industry will need to expand significantly, requiring an estimated 7 million new hotel rooms, 15 million additional flights annually, and investment in infrastructure capable of supporting 30 billion trips globally.

Risks and opportunities

However, the report also flags significant risks. Travel and tourism currently account for 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions, a figure that, without intervention, could rise to 15% by 2034. Waste generated by tourists is expected to reach 205 million tons annually, equivalent to 7% of the world’s solid waste. At the same time, workforce shortages are escalating. The UK alone saw 53% turnover in 2022–2023, while the US hospitality industry continues to lag in hiring despite 16%-above-inflation wage increases.

Without decisive, coordinated action, the sector could face up to $6 trillion in lost revenue by 2030 from future disruptions, missing its potential to become a true driver of resilience, inclusion, and regeneration.

Børge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, said: “As global travel accelerates, we are standing at a pivotal crossroads. The sector’s potential to drive inclusive prosperity, cultural understanding, and environmental regeneration is immense—but realizing this opportunity will require more than incremental change.

“It calls for a bold reimagining of the systems that underpin travel and tourism, anchored in multistakeholder collaboration. From aligning sustainable fuel standards to empowering local communities in tourism planning, the time has come to redesign the rules to create a sector that works better for people and the planet. This report offers a blueprint to guide that transformation and unlock tourism’s full promise in a rapidly evolving world.”

