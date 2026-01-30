MUSCAT: Oman’s meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) segment is generating an estimated RO 16 million in economic return, with conference delegates spending three to five times more than the average leisure visitor, according to a tourism-sector presentation.

The figures reinforce the government’s push to grow “high-value” tourism streams that support hotels, aviation, transport and event services, while helping to smooth seasonality through year-round business travel demand.

The Oman Convention Bureau, established in March 2016, is tasked with promoting Oman as a destination for business events and supporting sector development, including the attraction of international conferences and incentive groups.

Examples cited in the presentation include an incentive group labelled ELEAD from China with around 1,600 participants. Logistical facilitation was valued at about RO 8,000, while estimated economic return reached RO 3,314,074.

Another incentive group, Mutika from Italy, brought about 750 participants, with logistical support estimated at RO 9,000 and an economic return of around RO 450,000.

On the conference side, the presentation referenced the Middle East and Africa Council of Ophthalmology conference, with roughly 2,300 participants. Support and facilitation were estimated at RO 46,000, with an economic return of RO 1,861,894.

It also highlighted the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (RCOG) international conference, drawing about 2,500 participants, supported by an estimated RO 75,000, and generating roughly RO 2.1 million in economic return.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

