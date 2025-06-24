Salalah: Astronomically, the Khareef (monsoon) season in Dhofar began on Saturday, June 21, 2025 the most anticipated annual event that affects Dhofar’s coastal regions from Dhalkut in the west to Mirbat in the east.

Triggered by seasonal monsoon winds and clouds arriving from the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean, the season will continue until September 20.

The Dhofar Municipality has officially announced the launch of Khareef Dhofar 2025 from June 21 to September 20, with renewed programmes designed to offer innovative experiences that meet visitor expectations and enhance Dhofar’s status as a global tourism destination.

The season includes cultural, recreational, and tourism activities for all age groups, with a strong emphasis on Omani identity and heritage to create an authentic atmosphere.

His Highness Sayyid Marwan bin Turki Al Said, Governor of Dhofar, affirmed that the Governorate welcomes the monsoon every year on June 21 with divine beauty and unique weather conditions, stating: "We all unite to prepare the conditions, events, and facilities necessary to make Khareef Dhofar 2025 exceptional and successful across 90 days of joy and natural splendor."

He warmly welcomed all visitors and wished them a pleasant stay amid the region’s natural charm and unique appeal.

“Esh Jabak?”

As part of a new promotional approach, the Office of the Governor of Dhofar has launched the campaign “Esh Jabak?” an Arabic phrase meaning “What brought you here?” This campaign emerges from a deeper understanding of visitor behaviour, market trends, and the global move toward meaningful, personal experiences.

“Esh Jabak?” celebrates the diverse reasons that make Dhofar a multi-faceted destination — each visit sparked by a different story. The campaign highlights Dhofar’s timeless natural beauty, adventure opportunities in caves and mountains, the warmth and generosity of its people, a vibrant calendar of events, and the luxury offered by local resorts and hotels.

Rather than simply promoting the physical attractions, the campaign focuses on the emotional journey uncovering the motivations behind each traveler’s decision to visit. It invites visitors to share their stories and passions, transforming Dhofar from a seasonal escape to a destination of connection, discovery, and meaningful personal impact.

Khareef Dhofar 2025 events

This year’s season offers a refreshed vision that boosts Dhofar’s touristic and cultural standing. Events are distributed across five main thematic zones that reflect the governorate’s diverse environments:

•Ateen Square: Home to dazzling fireworks, drone shows, carnival parades, and fantasy-themed performances.

•Al-Saada (Return to the Past): Showcases traditional folk events and cultural heritage.

•Awqad Park (Kids Time): A favorite destination for children, with exciting carnival shows and exploration zones.

•Ateen Plain Promenade: A modern mixed-use venue for adults and children offering entertainment and sports.

•Salalah Park (Health Garden): Offers unique fitness experiences in lush green surroundings.

Each site has been developed with a distinct identity and professional standards in collaboration with supporting institutions to ensure a rich and unique visitor experience.

Accompanying Sites and Cultural & Sports Activities

The 2025 season also includes additional venues hosting various public and cultural events, including:

•Frankincense Market

•Al-Gharf Experience at a local Salalah farm

•“OSARA” and “Afsinia” beach events in Raysut

•Art mural displays at Burj Al-Nahda using advanced visual technologies

Events will also extend to towns like Taqah, Mirbat, and Sadah, as well as the historical site of Sumhuram and Al-Haffa Beach Market.

Sports enthusiasts can enjoy major national and international events such as:

•Salalah International Cycling Tour

•Dhofar International Drag Race Championship

•Salalah Marathon

•Khareef Dhofar Traditional Weapons Competition

On the cultural front, Al-Murooj Theatre in Salalah will host theatrical performances and symposiums with top thinkers and creatives from Oman and beyond to support both local and global cultural content.

A comprehensive experience for people and place

Dhofar Municipality aims to deliver an integrated tourism experience aligned with the beauty of nature through distinctive events and advanced services that meet visitor needs. Shopping centers and local businesses are ready to accommodate increased commercial activity during the season, with a focus on traditional industries and local products such as frankincense, incense, silverware, pottery, Omani sweets, and traditional foods.

Public and private institutions continue preparing to receive visitors by providing facilities and services, while several regional airlines have announced direct flights to Salalah International Airport.

Fullscale preparations and unified efforts

Dhofar Municipality has intensified efforts in cleaning and maintaining parks and roads, increasing cleaning teams, and providing waste containers and public facilities at tourist sites. Upgrades have been made to sites like Darbat Waterfalls, Ain Razat, Sumhuram, and the Highlands — including parking, rest areas, and infrastructure improvements.

Safety protocols have been coordinated with security and health authorities to ensure visitor well-being, including mobile toilets, first aid points, and other precautionary measures.

A unique climatic and tourism phenomenon

Khareef in Dhofar is a rare weather and tourism phenomenon in the region. The governorate experiences cloudy, rainy weather and moderate temperatures — especially in high-altitude areas often blanketed in mist.

The mountains and plains turn vibrant green due to continuous drizzle and light rains, nourishing plants and natural grazing lands.

Water flows abundantly from famous springs such as Razat, Hamran, Jarziz, Sahalnoot, and Tabraq, and dramatic waterfalls emerge — particularly in August in Darbat, Athoum, Khor, Jojob, and Hawta in Rakhyut, drawing large crowds.

Natural and historical identity

Dhofar boasts varied topography — coastal, agricultural, mountainous, and desert and a rich historical and archaeological heritage. It includes UNESCO World Heritage sites such as Al-Baleed and Sumhuram Archaeological Parks, The Land of Frankincense Museum, and historic forts in Rakhyut, Taqah, Mirbat, and Sadah.

The Salalah Plain is known for its tropical produce like coconuts, bananas, papayas, and sugarcane, and the region is home to many creeks, protected natural reserves, and abundant marine and wildlife.

In 2024, the Khareef Dhofar season welcomed over one million visitors, marking a 9% increase from 2023a testament to Dhofar’s growing appeal.

With this momentum, organizers of Khareef Dhofar 2025 extend a heartfelt invitation to both local and international visitors to explore the beauty of Dhofar and enjoy an unforgettable experience of nature, culture, and the warmth of authentic Omani hospitality.

