With global tourist trips set to reach 30 billion by 2034 and tourism outpacing economic growth, Saudi Arabia has become a cornerstone in this transformation as the second fastest-growing tourism destination and home to some of the most significant investments, according to a World Economic Forum (WEF) report.

Saudi Arabia is emerging as a global force in tourism transformation, driving innovation, investment, and sustainability at a time when the sector is poised to surpass economic growth worldwide.

As the world prepares for an unprecedented 30 billion tourist trips by 2034, the Kingdom stands at the forefront of this momentum - not just as a destination, but as a catalyst shaping the future of global travel, according to a World Economic Forum (WEF) report.

"With its bold Vision 2030, strategic leadership, and record-breaking visitor numbers, Saudi Arabia is redefining how countries can leverage tourism for inclusive prosperity, cultural diplomacy, and long-term resilience, it stated.

Significant uptick in tourist trips

The WEF report, Travel and Tourism at a Turning Point: Principles for Transformative Growth, produced in collaboration with Kearney and the Ministry of Tourism Saudi Arabia, predicts a significant uptick in tourist trips across the globe.

The global tourism sector will contribute $16 trillion to global GDP (more than 11% of the global economy) by 2034, according to World Travel & Tourism Council estimates (WTTC)

The report also found that the sector is expanding 1.5 times faster than the global economy, generating significant commercial opportunities as long as the mounting challenges of climate change, labour shortages and infrastructure gaps are addressed.

Inbound, outbound trips increasing fast

As per the WEF report, globally, Asia was on track to become the world’s fastest-growing tourism economy, with the direct travel and tourism GDP contribution expected to exceed 7% across the region by 2034.

Notably, India and China alone will represent more than 25% of all outbound international travel by 2030, it stated.

Other than Saudi Arabia, countries such as Sri Lanka, Thailand and Indonesia are also poised for significant growth, driven by substantial investment in their tourism sectors. This momentum is leading to a rise in international arrivals, increased tourism-related business activity and greater global visibility.

Equally, high-growth segments like sports tourism are projected to hit $1.7 trillion by 2032, and the ecotourism sector, which is growing at 14% CAGR, are redefining travel priorities.

The global travel technology market, worth $10.5 billion in 2024, is set to nearly double by 2033, as 91% of industry tech leaders anticipate aggressive investment increases, it stated.

To support this boom, the industry will need to expand significantly—requiring an estimated 7 million new hotel rooms, 15 million additional flights annually and investment in infrastructure capable of supporting 30 billion trips globally, it added.

Risks and opportunities

However, the report also flags significant risks. Travel and tourism currently accounts for 8% of global greenhouse gas emissions, a figure that without intervention could rise to 15% by 2034.

Waste generated by tourists is expected to reach 205 million tons annually, equivalent to 7% of the world’s solid waste. At the same time, workforce shortages are escalating. The UK alone saw 53% turnover in 2022–2023, while the US hospitality industry continues to lag in hiring despite 16%-above-inflation wage increases.

According to the WEF report, without decisive, coordinated action, the sector could face up to $6 trillion in lost revenue by 2030 from future disruptions, missing its potential to become a true driver of resilience, inclusion and regeneration.

Børge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum, said: "As global travel accelerates, we are standing at a pivotal crossroads. The sector’s potential to drive inclusive prosperity, cultural understanding and environmental regeneration is immense—but realizing this opportunity will require more than incremental change."

"It calls for a bold reimagining of the systems that underpin travel and tourism, anchored in multistakeholder collaboration," stated Brende.

"From aligning on sustainable fuel standards to empowering local communities in tourism planning, the time has come to redesign the rules to create a sector that works better for people and the planet. This report offers a blueprint to guide that transformation and unlock tourism’s full promise in a rapidly evolving world," he added.

Saudi Arabia - reimagining tourism

Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said: "This report cements a global truth: tourism is not just a siloed, standalone industry - it is an engine for economic growth, cultural understanding, and international cooperation that influences all aspects of the world's experience-driven economy."

"As the sector expands, the global community must lead with purpose - reimagining tourism to be more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient," stated the minister.

"In Saudi Arabia, we’re investing in regenerative destinations, future-ready infrastructure, and talent development - not only to welcome 150 million visitors by 2030, but to help shape and support the future of global tourism. The story being written about tourism of the future is one of transformation, and we invite the world to be part of it," he added.

Bob Willen, Managing Partner and Chairman at Kearney, said: "Tourism is a powerful driver of jobs, culture and economic growth around the world. As the industry grows to meet the needs of billions more travellers, it also needs to evolve. That means using technology responsibly, supporting workers and small businesses, protecting the planet, and making sure local communities truly benefit.

"The principles in our report lay out a practical path forward from investing in greener infrastructure and building a more inclusive workforce, to preserving cultural heritage and planning for future crises. It’s about creating a travel and tourism sector that’s not just bigger, but works in everyone’s interests," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

RIYADH