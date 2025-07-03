Eco-friendly tourism projects add a new element of environment consciousness to revelry surrounding Khareef 2025, uplifting the soul of Salalah

Driven by a firm belief in the potential of Omani youth and a deep passion for tourism, Nader bin Bakhit Fadhel, from the Wilayat of Salalah, is reshaping the landscape of sustainable, family-friendly tourism in Dhofar Governorate — beginning with the Khareef season this year.

Central to his recent efforts is a newly signed agreement with the Environment Authority to develop the Khor Al Mughsail Nature Reserve, a project aimed at enhancing the region’s ecotourism offerings while safeguarding its unique biodiversity.

“This project is close to my heart,” Nader told Muscat Daily. “It aligns perfectly with my long-term vision to create sustainable tourism opportunities in Salalah.”

Nader’s tourism journey began in 2022 with the launch of Lamer Al Mughsail, a youth-led initiative rooted in Dhofar and focused on enriching the visitor experience during the Khareef season. Spanning 6,000sqm, the initiative takes its name from the sea adjacent to Al Mughsail — a tribute to the natural beauty of the area.

Located along the scenic coast of Al Mughsail, the project has grown into a well-known destination during the monsoon season, offering a thoughtful mix of recreation and hospitality for visitors of all ages. Managed entirely by a local Omani enterprise and supported by private sector partners, Lamer Al Mughsail features restaurants and cafés serving international and Omani cuisines, a children’s play area, a man-made waterfall, boating experiences, and beach seating facilities.

“The idea was simple,” said Nader. “Create a space where nature and tourism co-exist in harmony, while contributing to the local economy.”

Building on this success, Nader’s latest venture — the development of Khor Al Mughsail Nature Reserve — will extend over 7,700sqm. Construction is scheduled to commence in Q3 of 2025 and the project will feature a 120m zipline, water activities, eco-education zones, and food and beverage outlets, all designed to blend seamlessly with the site’s natural surroundings.

Sanctuary for biodiversity

Situated at the eastern edge of Jabal Al Qamar, Khor Al Mughsail covers over half a square kilometre and plays a crucial role as a habitat for both local and migratory bird species. With rich food sources available throughout the year, the lagoon attracts birds from regions as far-flung as Africa, Europe, and the Indian subcontinent — underscoring its importance on the global avian migratory route.

Despite his growing recognition, Nader’s journey has not been without obstacles. “In the beginning, securing funding and navigating environmental regulations was extremely challenging,” he said. “Many viewed the Khareef season as too short to warrant significant investment. But I believed in the vision and stayed committed.”

By forming strategic partnerships with private investors and public institutions, and by training local youth to take active roles in the venture, Nader developed a tourism model that champions sustainability and community development.

“Working with small and medium enterprises helped us instill a shared sense of purpose,” he said. “Today, we’re not just building tourism projects, we’re building local capacity and empowering the next generation.”

Inspiring the next generation

Nader’s message to young Omanis is clear – stay resilient, think big, and believe in your ideas. “Start small, but always think big. There will be challenges, but with persistence, teamwork, and a deep belief in Oman’s untapped potential, you can make a lasting impact,” he asserts.

As Dhofar continues to attract thousands of visitors each Khareef season, Nader’s work stands as a shining example of what can be accomplished when community engagement, conservation, and innovation intersect.

One project at a time, he is helping transform Salalah into a sustainable tourism hub — led by Omanis, for Omanis, and for the world.

