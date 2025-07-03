Muscat: Al Aqar Village, nestled in Al Jabal Al Akhdar, stands as a popular summer destination for both local and international visitors to the Sultanate of Oman. The village is renowned for its moderate summer climate and very cold winters, offering a refreshing escape. Geographically, its location is considered one of the prime tourist sites in Al Jabal Al Akhdar, providing expansive views of several neighbouring villages including Al Ain, Al Uyaynah, Al Sharijah, Al Qasha', Al Qanfrah, and Salut. It also overlooks the lush agricultural terraces of the village and its surroundings, benefiting from its central position among the governorate's villages and its proximity to prominent hotels and resorts such as Sahab Hotel, Samaa Hotel, and the Indigo Hotel by Anantara Resort.

The village serves as an excellent starting point for hiking enthusiasts looking to explore the beauty, intricate details, and unique architecture of other mountain villages. Visitors can enjoy leisurely strolls among the agricultural terraces, passing by natural springs and streams. A highlight for many is learning about the rose harvest, which typically takes place in April and May each year. A significant falaj (ancient irrigation system) used to water Al Aqar's crops is "Al A'war," which originates in Al Ain village and irrigates a variety of fruit trees, including pomegranates, apricots, peaches, walnuts, and roses, as well as seasonal crops like olives.

Ali bin Yahya Al Amri, a resident of Al Aqar village, highlighted the recent efforts by the village's youth to restore and operate old houses. These initiatives provide visitors with diverse services and options, such as heritage inns, restaurants, and museums. This endeavour aims to preserve the village's heritage and revive its traditional homes, while carefully balancing visitor comfort with resident well-being. Among these restoration projects, carried out through sustained self-help efforts, is the Suspended Terraces Lodge, which opened in September 2023. This lodge thoughtfully occupies three traditional houses, featuring 11 rooms and a dedicated dining area. Al Amri noted that great care was taken to restore the lodge in its original style, reusing as many materials from the old houses as possible, while ensuring all necessary modern amenities for guests.

Yousef bin Nasser Al Amri, another resident of Al Aqar village, shared news of ongoing development, including a new café project and two additional heritage inn projects, with an estimated cost of approximately OMR 200,000. He emphasized Al Aqar village's rich and extensive history, evidenced by its ancient houses and agricultural terraces, confirming its status as an ancient settlement inhabited by many generations. Prominent historical landmarks include the Al A'war Falaj, vital for its farms, and the village's agricultural terraces, celebrated for their creative architecture and aesthetic appeal, which infuse the village with a new vitality. Culturally and religiously, the village is home to landmarks such as Al Haqaba Mosque, the Quran School, and Al Harf Mosque, centrally located within the village.

Yousef Al Amri underscored the growing economic importance of investing in the village, benefiting both house and farm owners, as well as proprietors of other tourism-related businesses. He pointed out that many owners of old houses are now converting them into tourist attractions like inns, cafes, and museums. This directly boosts their income, creates job opportunities for Omani youth, and provides a marketing platform for local products, traditional meals, handicrafts, and artistic artifacts produced by many families in the Wilayat of Al Jabal Al Akhdar.

