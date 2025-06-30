AMMAN — The Cabinet, during a session chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Saturday, approved a plan for the government to cover interest payments on new loans extended to travel agencies and tourist hotels, excluding five-star hotels, through local banks.

The loans, offered under the Central Bank of Jordan’s Economic Sector Financing Programme, aim to support struggling tourism businesses in maintaining staff wages and social security contributions amid ongoing regional instability, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

To qualify, beneficiaries must use the loans exclusively for employee salaries or social security payments for a period of three months. Repayment is required within 24 months, including a six-month grace period. Applications would be accepted until the end of September, according to the statement.

The Cabinet also approved amendments to the Food Security Council bylaw, transferring chairmanship of the council from the Minister of Agriculture to the Prime Minister.

The decision underscores the council’s strategic and cross-sectoral importance, involving multiple ministries and institutions. The restructuring was intended to enhance coordination and strengthen national food security policy-making, the statement said.

The Food Security Council was originally established following Royal directives to develop a comprehensive, data-driven food security framework for the Kingdom.

The Cabinet also endorsed amendments to the 2025 Plant Variety Registration bylaw aimed at simplifying the application process. Under the revised regulations, applicants may now submit necessary documentation, including permits and official forms, via registered mail or approved digital platforms.

The amendments bring Jordan’s procedures in line with international standards set by the International Union for the Protection of New Varieties of Plants (UPOV), the statement said.

The Cabinet also approved a memorandum of understanding between the Jordan Standards and Metrology Organisation (JSMO) and Indonesia’s Halal Product Assurance Organising Agency. The agreement would enhance cooperation in halal certification and product quality assurance and is expected to bolster bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

