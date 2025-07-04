SalamAir, Oman's low-cost carrier, has reported a 12% improvement in On-Time Performance (OTP) for Q2 2025, reaching an OTP of 88%.

The airline operated 5,144 flights and carried 712,610 passengers between April and June 2025, demonstrating its commitment to punctuality despite operational and political challenges.

Despite regional conflicts and external circumstances beyond SalamAir's control, the airline continued to deliver strong performance and ensure a reliable service for its customers. This reflects the airline's dedication to operational reliability and transparency.

“Delivering on-time service is not just a metric, it’s a promise we make to every passenger who chooses to fly with us,” said Mohsin Al Balushi, Ground Operations Director of SalamAir. “Achieving an OTP of 88% in Q2, above global benchmarks and up from 78% in Q1, reflects the dedication of our team and the trust of our customers.”

Since Q3 2024, SalamAir has committed to publicly sharing OTP results on a quarterly basis. This initiative aims to offer greater transparency and help travelers make informed decisions based on reliable performance metrics.

OTP is calculated based on the percentage of flights departing within 15 minutes of the scheduled time and includes all causes of delay, demonstrating a true reflection on airline performance and customer experience. -TradeArabia News Service

