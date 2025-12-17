MUSCAT: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of the Sultanate of Oman is hosting a specialised workshop on the Global Air Navigation Plan (National Plan) from December 15 to 18, 2025, in cooperation with the Middle East Regional Office of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).

The workshop aims to support Oman’s efforts to develop and update its National Air Navigation Plan in line with global and regional frameworks, while ensuring alignment with international best practices and recognised aviation standards.

Aviation specialists and experts from across the Middle East are taking part, alongside representatives from air navigation service providers, airport operators, national airlines and relevant government entities. The programme is designed to encourage the exchange of expertise and strengthen institutional coordination within the aviation sector.

Discussions and technical presentations during the workshop focus on the strategic framework for air navigation planning and the role of national plans in improving operational efficiency. Key themes include enhancing aviation safety and security, promoting environmental sustainability and increasing airspace capacity to meet the rising demands of global air traffic.

The Civil Aviation Authority stated that the workshop forms part of its ongoing efforts to modernise Oman’s air navigation system and strengthen long-term strategic planning for the civil aviation sector.

The initiative also supports national sustainable development objectives and reinforces the Sultanate of Oman’s position as a reliable regional hub for aviation and air navigation services.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).