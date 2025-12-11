MUSCAT: AeroVecto Aviation Services has officially launched operations in Oman, marking a major milestone in the Sultanate of Oman’s entry into advanced air mobility (AAM) and positioning the country within the rapidly evolving next-generation aviation landscape. The company becomes Oman’s first aviation services provider dedicated entirely to AAM, addressing emerging requirements linked to electric, autonomous and urban air mobility solutions.

AeroVecto Aviation Services will deliver a comprehensive suite of services aimed at accelerating the integration and scalability of AAM technologies across Oman and the wider region. Its offerings include operational support, infrastructure planning and development, as well as strategic and technical advisory services for organisations seeking to adopt advanced air mobility for passenger and cargo transport.

“The launch of AeroVecto Aviation Services represents our commitment to shaping the future of air mobility. We believe that advanced air mobility will redefine how people and goods move; and AVAS is ready to support this transformation”, said Fahad al Riyami, Founder of AeroVecto Aviation Services.

Collaboration forms a central pillar of the company’s strategy, with AeroVecto expanding partnerships with leading global players in the AAM ecosystem. Several strategic alliances are currently under development and are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, reinforcing the company’s ability to deliver robust and scalable urban and regional air mobility solutions.

