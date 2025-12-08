Jeddah -- King Abdulaziz International Airport recorded notable growth in operational performance during November 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. The total number of passengers reached 4.86 million, marking an increase of 8.6 percent, while the total number of flights reached 25,900, reflecting a growth of 10.6 percent.



The airport recorded its highest operating day on November 20, 2025, serving more than 176,800 passengers in a single day, representing a 9.6 percent increase compared to the peak day recorded in November 2024.

The total number of handled baggage items also rose to 5.6 million, registering a year-on-year growth of 25.4 percent.



From the beginning of 2025 through November 30, the total number of passengers reached 48 million, an increase of 8.9 percent compared to the same period in 2024. Over the same period, the number of flights reached 273,700, reflecting an increase of 8.2 percent.



These figures highlight the continued expansion of services at King Abdulaziz International Airport, one of the region's most prominent aviation hubs. They also underscore ongoing efforts to enhance operational efficiency and provide a seamless and comfortable travel experience, supporting increased travel options and contributing to the growth of tourism and trade.