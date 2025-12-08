Arab Finance: The General Authority for Investment and Free Zones (GAFI) announced the launch of the Cash Investment Incentive Guide, supporting industrial projects in Egypt, as per a statement.

The incentive aims at localizing manufacturing and strengthening the competitiveness of Egyptian products in line with the state’s economic direction.

GAFI's CEO Hossam Heiba said the guide follows the issuance of Law No. 160 of 2023, which amended the Investment Law by adding Article 11 bis.

The article grants industrial investment projects a cash incentive in addition to any existing incentives under the law.

Heiba noted that the measure aligns with Egypt’s efforts to develop the industrial sector and increase investment.

Cabinet decree No. 77 of 2023 outlines the requirements, controls, and standards for applying the incentive, beginning with eligibility conditions and incentive categories and extending to disbursement and follow-up mechanisms.

The decree also allows for preliminary approvals valid for three years, giving industrial projects assurance regarding the incentive should changes occur during implementation.

Heiba explained that the incentive is intended to support foreign direct investment, offering a cash payment disbursed after tax payment and calculated according to the volume of foreign investment received by the project. This amount must represent at least 50% of the project’s capital.

Projects must also ensure that the industrial products listed in the table attached to the Cabinet decision account for at least 50% of annual turnover.

GAFI also issued Decision No. 675 of 2025 to establish the Committee for Granting Cash Investment Incentives to Industrial Projects.

Chaired by a representative of the authority, the committee includes members from the Industrial Development Authority (IDA), the Industrial Modernization Center, the Ministry of Finance, the Ministry of Industry, the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE), and the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA).

Its responsibilities include reviewing applications, issuing eligibility certificates and annual approvals, and granting initial approvals in line with Cabinet resolution No. 77 of 2023.

Heiba added that the Cash Investment Incentive Guide is now available to investors and can be accessed at Cash.incentive@gafi.org.eg, where applications are also being received.

© 2025 All Rights Reserved Arab Finance For Information Technology Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).